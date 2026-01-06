Unopposed Mahayuti Wins In Civic Polls Trigger Bombay High Court Plea Alleging Coercion And Threats, Political Row Intensifies

Bombay High Court | File Photo

Mumbai: A row over the 'unopposed' victories of Mahayuti nominees ahead of civic polls landed in the Bombay High Court on Monday, with an MNS leader urging a stay on the declaration of results in 68 seats and a court-monitored inquiry into 'mass withdrawals' forced by coercion.

MNS alleges intimidation and inducements behind mass withdrawal of nomination papers

Avinash Jadhav, who heads the Thane unit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, alleged that opposition candidates were 'forced, intimidated, or allured' into withdrawing their nomination papers through corrupt practices, which violates the 'free and fair' mandate of Article 243-ZA of the Constitution.

In a plea filed through advocate Asim Sarode, Jadhav demanded a court-monitored inquiry into the 'mass withdrawals' and a stay on the declaration of results in 68 seats where the ruling BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have claimed uncontested victories.

The petition will be taken up for hearing in due course.

Sapkal accuses Mahayuti of undermining democracy through pressure and money power

Joining the controversy, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has demanded that voters be allowed to exercise the None of the Above' (NOTA) option even in civic wards where candidates are elected unopposed, so that citizens can exercise their constitutional right to vote.

“The BJP-led Mahayuti's greed for power has reached the point of swallowing democracy. The Devendra Fadnavis government is undermining democracy by using pressure, threats, and money power to force uncontested victories in municipal polls,” he alleged.

Defending the uncontested wins, revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday said uncontested victories are good for democracy, and Opposition parties wishing to seek justice for themselves were free to do so.

“If somewhere elections are taking place unopposed, then it is a good practice. The agenda of those who have won unopposed is development. Winning unopposed elections is good for democracy,” he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/