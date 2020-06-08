Unlock 1.0: Cops keep a watchful eye on drug peddlers

Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch's Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) have pulled up their socks and have spread their nets wide apart to trap drug suppliers and peddlers, who will start rolling out narcotic products in the city, now that the lockdown relaxations have come into play. The officials have said that there was a steep decline in the drugs seized during the lockdown, as the government had restricted movement to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Mumbai Police and ANC have beefed up vigilance to curb buying, selling and consumption of these banned drugs. A senior official said, the lockdown had successfully created a gap of a couple of months of drug abuse for addicts, which could now backfire after life starts coming back to normal.

"During the lockdown, since all the vehicles were thoroughly checked to ensure only essential services are operational, there was no chance for any drug smuggling incidents. The peddlers, who had a limited stock stashed as a back up, have already exhausted their supply. New ways to smuggle these narcotic substances can be adopted," said the official. In a bid to tackle this drug menace, police have alerted all their informers to report every suspicious activity or drug peddling movements to eradicate it from its roots before it reaches its prime.

Earlier, in May, a 36-year-old Malad resident was arrested after 340 grams of methamphetamine drug worth Rs 35 lakh was seized from his car parked in the compound of his residential society. Rohan Gawans was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), who also raided a factory, Rohan Chemicals Private Limited, in the same area and seized raw material used to manufacture the drug.

Meanwhile, last week, a Malvani resident had complained about neighbours who were allegedly engaged in supplying drugs in the area, despite several requests to discontinue considering the COVID-19 pandemic. Malvani police are investigating the matter and are yet to make arrests. The complainant, however, has alleged that the entire family, including minors are supplying drugs.

The biggest contributor of the drug menace in Mumbai has been Cocaine, Heroin and Mephedrone, also known as MD. Most arrests were made in possession and peddling of Ganja (Cannabis) with a three-fold rise from 146 cases lodged and 194 arrests in 2018 and 460 and 520, respectively, in 2019.