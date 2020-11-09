University of Mumbai Institute of Distance and Open Learning Undergraduate and Postgraduate admission begins

The admissions for the first year Undergraduate (UG) programmes such as Bachelor of Arts (BA), Commerce (BCom), Science in Information Technology (B.Sc IT) and Postgraduate (PG) courses Master of Arts (MA), MA Pedagogy and Commerce (MCom) of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), University of Mumbai (MU) have begun from Monday. The online admission process will continue till November 18, 2020.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Distance Education Bureau (DEB) in its letter dated October 12, 2020 approved the University of Mumbai (MU) Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) for the academic year 2020-21. Accordingly, MU IDOL has started admissions for the first year BA, BCom, BSc IT and Postgraduate MA, MA Pedagogy and MCom courses.

Till now, all courses in MU IDOL were on an annual basis. But, UGC had directed that courses in IDOL should be conducted on a session basis. Following the direction, for the first time this year, UG courses for first year BA, BCom and BSc IT and PG MSc Mathematics, IT and MCA programmes will be conducted on a session basis.

A senior official of MU IDOL said, "As we have started courses on session or semester basis, the regular degree college and IDOL curriculum will be the same. This will provide relief to students who seek admissions to IDOL from degree colleges or shift to colleges from IDOL."

Around 30,000 students have been admitted till now for second and third year UG and PG programmes in MU IDOL for the academic year 2020-21.