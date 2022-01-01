Under police's initiative, 300 tribal youths in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli get jobs in different sectors

A total of 300 tribal youths in the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district were given appointment letters for employment in different sectors, including hospitality and automobile, at the job fair held by the police department, an official said on Friday.

The job fair was organised on Thursday as part of the district police's initiative to train the youths and create employment opportunities for them, he said. Talking to PTI, Gadchiroli superintendent of police Ankit Goyal said, "As many as 300 candidates from the tribal region of the district got appointment letters in the job fair. These candidates would be employed in different sectors, like hospitality, automobile, plumbing and welding."

A total of 101 male/female candidates, who had received training in two/four wheeler repair, in making pickles, papad and fast-food items were given kits to start their own businesses. Besides, 95 other male/female candidates, who were given training in vegetable cultivation, received certificates in the programme on Thursday, he said. From the beginning of 2021, the Gadchiroli police had initiated various welfare programmes for the tribal youths from remote villages in the region in order to help generate jobs and create self-employment opportunities for them, Goyal added.

The police department with its partners imparted training and created job or self-employment opportunities for 70 candidates in the field of beauty parlour, 60 in fisheries, 293 in poultry, 35 in tailoring, 35 in photography, 114 in vegetable cultivation, 235 in two/four wheeler repair, 254 in hospitality, 196 in automobile training, 1,143 nursing attendants and other sectors, he said.

The training initiative was jointly carried out by the police, Pratham Education Foundation, BOI Star and Krishi Tantragyan Vyavasthapan (Atma).

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 09:12 AM IST