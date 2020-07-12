UMC extends lockdown till July 22

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing at an exponential rate in Ulhasnagar, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has extended the lockdown till 5 pm on July 22. Earlier, the authorities had enforced stringent lockdown in the city from 5 pm on July 2 till 5 pm on July 12.

UMC has issued a notification in this regard on Saturday. It stated that all commercial establishments, except health-related establishments, such as hospitals, medical stores, and dispensaries, will be shut.

Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar also issued a notification and stated that the lockdown has extended till 12 am on July 19. Earlier, the authority has enforced stringent lockdown, except in the corporation’s jurisdiction, across Thane district Municipal Council and Municipal Panchayat (Nagar Panchayat) from 12 am on July 2 till 12 am on July 12. The notification said that the corporation's jurisdiction is already under lockdown. That will be enforceable as it is.

Those selling essential supplies like milk, vegetables, fruits, groceries, meats and fish are, however, exempted from the lockdown. Buses, autorickshaws, taxis as well as private buses operating from Thane will not be allowed to ply during this period. The only exceptions will be for the vehicles providing medical emergency services or those providing essentials.

All private offices, garages, warehouses, godowns, factories and commercial establishments will remain shut. Flour mills, dairy manufacturing units, petrol pumps and CNG, LPG gas agencies will continue to function. However, only essential vehicles will be able to refill fuel at petrol and diesel pumps.

Wine shops will be shut, but home delivery of liquor will continue. There will be strict restrictions on the gathering of more than five people in public places, and the police will maintain strict vigilance at the 318 hotspots in Thane city.

People engaged in essential services, online deliveries, press, media, pharmacy companies and hospitals will be allowed to leave and enter the city, but will have to take an e-pass from the Thane police.

The COVID-19 cases in UMC is 3,914 and the death toll is 63.

