Ulhasnagar: Two workers electrocuted while doing gardening work

Ulhasnagar: Two workers got electrocuted in Ulhasnagar on Wednesday night while working on a terrace. Sources from the fire brigade said the two were doing gardening work when incidentally they came in contact with an electric wire and got electrocuted.

According to the fire brigade officials, the incident took place on August 18 at around 8 pm at the terrace of B-wing, Regency plaza, a commercial building based at Shantinagar in camp-3, Ulhasnagar, Thane.

"It was around 8 pm when we received a call about some short circuit in the area. We reached the spot to find it was a commercial building. The workers were doing gardening work on the top of the terrace. They were putting mud and spreading it when they accidentally came in contact with an open wire and got electrocuted. They got stuck inside 2 feet of space which was being used for the garden. As it was on a height we used a rope to remove them and handed them over to the police. The police team further sent them to Central hospital, where doctors declared them dead due to electrocution," said Balasaheb Netke, chief fire officer, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

According to sources from the fire brigade, the two deceased are identified as Vivek Singh (35) and Ram Narayan Pandit (25). "There were a total of three workers on the terrace, while two of them died, one was safe who informed the manager of the building and electricity was switched off," added a fire official on condition of anonymity.

DD. Tele, assistant commissioner of police, Ulhasnagar Division who visited the spot after the incident said an accidental death report has been registered and further investigation is on.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 09:24 PM IST