Ulhasnagar Firing: SIT Formed To Probe Attack On Shinde Sena Leader By BJP MLA In Police Station |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis initiated a high-level enquiry on Saturday, leading to the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT, headed by ACP Nilesh Sonawane, has been tasked with a thorough investigation into the incident.

BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad Accused Of Shooting Shiv Sena Leader

The incident took place on Friday when BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly shot Mahesh Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena chief of Kalyan, inside the Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar. The altercation erupted during a complaint filing process, with Ganpat Gaikwad asserting that he used the firearm in defense of his son, who was reportedly being assaulted at the police station.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: Two people who were injured in the firing brought to a hospital. https://t.co/TUSbgwzleg pic.twitter.com/gpTh9BzbR3 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

Prior to his arrest, Ganpat Gaikwad defended his actions in a phone conversation with a news channel, claiming that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde aimed to establish a kingdom of criminals in Maharashtra. He alleged that his son was being assaulted in front of the police, justifying his use of the firearm. Ganpat Gaikwad fired five rounds during the incident.

Medical Condition Of Shiv Sena Leader Mahesh Gaikwad

Mahesh Gaikwad, injured in the firing, was switly taken to a local hospital and later shifted to a private medical facility in Thane city. Following a successful surgery, his condition is stable.

Apart from Ganpat Gaikwad, two others have been arrested in connection with the incident. The trio faces charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: Sudhakar Pathare, DCP says, "Mahesh Gaikwad and Ganpat Gaikwad had differences about something and they came to the Police station to give complaint. At that time, they had a talk and Ganpat Gaikwad fired at Mahesh Gaikwad and his people. 2 people… pic.twitter.com/Qw2Q9iUHHz — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

Land Dispute Between Both Leaders

Ganpat Gaikwad shed light on the underlying cause, citing a decade-old land dispute. He claimed to have legally won the dispute in court but accused Mahesh Gaikwad of forcefully occupying the plot. Additionally, Ganpat Gaikwad accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son, Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, of taking credit for his work and resorting to violence against BJP leaders.

Amidst accusations and justifications, Ganpat Gaikwad accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of betrayal, stating that he would also betray the BJP. The BJP MLA called for Shinde's resignation, stressing the need for effective governance in Maharashtra.