Ulhasnagar crime unit arrests 3, detains 1 minor for mobile, jewellery & bike thefts

Photo: Representative Image

The Ulhasnagar crime unit-4 succeeded in arresting three people who were involved in various cases of mobile, jewellery, and bike thefts in Badlapur, Ambernath, and Ulhasanagar areas of Thane district on Wednesday, July 27. Two bikes, jewellery and a mobile phone worth Rs 1,08,000 were recovered from them.

The cases of house-breaking, mobile and bike thefts have been increasing in Badlapur, Ambernath, and Ulhasanagar in the last 15 days.

Sudarshan Prahlad Sakpal (18) , Hrithik Malsure (18), and Akbar Ali Shaikh (37) and one minor have been detained by Ulhasanagar Crime Unit-4 on Wednesday, July 27.

Anil Mangle, senior police inspector, Ulhasanagar crime unit-4, said, " The cases of mobile, jewellery, and bike thefts were increasing and we were receiving lots of complaints." On Wednesday, July 27, we received information from our source regarding Sudarshan Sakpal's coming to Badlapur to meet someone. After receiving the information, we laid a trap and arrested Sudarshan Sakpal (18), a resident of Badlapur. After interrogating him, he revealed about his other three accomplices including minor and accordingly we arrested Hrithik Malsure (18) a resident of Badlapur and Akbar Ali Shaikh (37) a resident of Ambernath. "

Mangle further added, " We have recovered jewellery worth Rs 50,000, including gold and silver, and bikes worth Rs 35,000 and Rs 15,000, and mobiles worth Rs 8,000 from them. The cases against them were registered in Badlapur, Ambernath, and Mumbra under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 34, 379, 380, 394, and 457. They were presented in court on Wednesday and have been sent for three days of police custody. "