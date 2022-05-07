Ugandan national arrested at Mumbai airport with 214 grams of heroin worth 10 lakh

Mumbai: A 29-year-old Ugandan national was arrested at Mumbai airport on Thursday by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) after she was found to be in possession of 214 grams of cocaine worth Rs 10 lakh.

As per media reports, the drugs were found hidden inside her body.

After the woman arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) , she was questioned by DRI authorities, who even searched her baggage. However, nothing was found.

An examination of her body revealed 20 capsules in her stomach. The DRI examined the capsule and found that it contained heroin drugs after which she was arrested.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 12:24 PM IST