Mumbai: Navneet Rana undergoes MRI scan at Lilavati Hospital

Amravati MP Navneet Rana underwent an MRI scan and a full body checkup at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after she complained of pain in the chest, neck, and different parts of the body as well as spondylitis.

A day after being granted bail, Navneet Rana, the Lok Sabha memer from Amravati in Maharashtra, came out of the Byculla women's jail in south Mumbai around 2 pm, on Thursday.

The Rana couple was arrested on April 23 by the Khar police here under sections 124 (A) (sedition) and 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code.

The couple had announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence `Matoshree' here, which angered workers of the Shiv Sena, Thackeray's party, leading to tension.

Maharashtra | Amravati MP Navneet Rana undergoes an MRI scan and a full body checkup at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after she complained of pain in the chest, neck, and different parts of the body as well as spondylitis.



(Pics shared by the MP's office) pic.twitter.com/4xmzQANpXe — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 11:34 AM IST