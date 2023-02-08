Uddhav was ready to leave MVA alliance: Deepak Kesarkar reveals shocking truth, questions Thackeray's credibility |

Minister Deepak Kesarkar has questioned Uddhav Thackeray's credibility and stated that the Supreme Court has not given any orders supporting Thackeray's claims. Kesarkar alleges that Thackeray is making false statements in an effort to gain sympathy.

"Cases about Shiv Sena party, its election symbols, and related issues are currently being heard by the Election Commission and the Supreme Court. However, Uddhav Thackeray's tries to gain public sympathy through his statements are such attempts criticised as an attempt to win votes," said Kesarkar.

Kesarkar's shocking revelation on Thackeray

Kesarkar revealed that Thackeray was in talks with the BJP, and that he had participated in a meeting with the Prime Minister in an effort to correct mistakes. He further claimed that Thackeray was ready to leave the Mahavikas Aghadi.

However, Thackeray did not follow through on the decisions made in that meeting. Kesarkar argued that people should be told the truth and that Thackeray's statements are not credible.

Kesarkar criticised Thackeray for not taking a stand on big issues

Kesarkar further criticised Thackeray for not taking a stand on important issues and for acting in his own interests rather than the interests of the party. He also says that a political party cannot be considered as private property of a single family.

Kesarkar has alleged that Thackeray did not follow through on his promises and has acted in a manner that is not in the best interests of the party or the people. He has called for Thackeray to be truthful and transparent in his statements and actions.

Read Also Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Shri Deepak Kesarkar flags off Road Safety Rally in Mumbai

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)