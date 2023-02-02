Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Shri Deepak Kesarkar flags off Road Safety Rally in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2: Every year, the Government of India, Ministry of Transport and Highways, decide to observe Road Safety Awareness. Accordingly, during this period, various nationwide activities have been planned to be conducted throughout the country in association with the state governments and other stakeholders.

Taking up the initiative, Road Safety Awareness Rides were organized by Carl Sequeira and supported by Balasaheb Shiv Sena Vibhag Pramukh – Shri Kunal Sarmalkar along with Bandra Traffic Police team to promote Road Safety Awareness for cyclists and motorcyclists.

The rallies featured cyclists and motorcyclists from all across Mumbai, riding across a planned route to drive awareness around Road Safety. The cycle rally was flagged off by Shri Kunal Sarmalkar and Shri Sanjay More, while the Motorbike Rally was flagged off by the Maharashtra Cabinet Minister for the Ministry of Education Shri Deepak Kesarkar, and both rallies were led by Bandra Traffic Police. The starting point was from the Bandra-Worli Sea link going on to Linking Road and riding through Khar and Carter Road.

Cabinet Minister for the Ministry of Education Shri Deepak Kesarkar said, “I would like to thank Balasaheb Shiv Sena Vibhag Pramukh – Shri Kunal Sarmalkar, Harley Davidson Group and Carl Sequeira for organising the road safety awareness rally. Road safety is an important topic for India and not only Mumbai. The number of accidents that take place in India needs attention, and it’s important we spread awareness about safety measures. It’s also important for every citizen to follow to ensure safety on Mumbai roads. Leave on time, reach on time and don’t break traffic rules”.

On the occasion of the rally, Carl Sequeira, the organizer, said,” It’s Great to see so many people and riders come from all over Mumbai to participate in the safety rides. A big thank you to Shri Kunal Sarmalkar for supporting this initiative along with the Salette Catholic Co-Op Hsg Society for their support in making our Safety Awareness Ride a huge success. And most importantly, to the hard-working police officers from Bandra and Khar police stations along with the Bandra Traffic Police team of Sr Inspector Haridas Killedar and his officers for working together on this project.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

