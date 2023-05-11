Uddhav vs Shinde: Supreme Court refers Sena row case to larger bench; temporary relief for Shinde-Fadnavis govt | FPJ

The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the Sena split case to a larger bench.

The court said that the 2016 Nabam Rebia case which held that Speaker cannot initiate disqualification proceedings when a resolution seeking their removal is pending requires reference to a larger bench.

Supreme Court also noted that issues such as whether a notice to the removal of the Speaker will restrict his power to issue disqualification notices need an examination by a larger bench.

The court also held that Speaker's decision to appoint Bharat Gogawale (backed by the Shinde Group) as the whip of Shiv Sena party was illegal. The court also said that Governor has not been granted powers either by law or the Constitution to enter political arena and play a role in either inter-party or intra-party disputes.

The court also held that Governor had no objective material which casted a doubt the confidence of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and call for a floor test. The resolution relied on by the government did not indicate that MLAs wanted to withdraw support. He also said that the Governor's action was not in accordance of the law.

Supreme Court's Constitution Bench verdict

The Supreme Court's Constitution Bench consisting of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha pronounced its verdict regarding a set of petitions related to the Uddhav Thackeray-Eknath Shinde split in the Shiv Sena and the subsequent change of government in Maharashtra in 2022.

Petitions before the Constitution Bench

The Uddhav faction has sought the quashing of the July 22 floor test that put Eknath Shinde on the CM's chair. They have also sought a declaration that the rebel MLAs would be "deemed disqualified" from the date of the "anti-party activity," and therefore Shinde could not have been made the CM.

The Shinde faction has raised concerns regarding the power of the assembly Speaker to consider disqualification proceedings, even though the 2016 Nabam Rebia judgment of a five-judge bench held that a Speaker cannot consider such proceedings if no confidence proceedings against him/her are pending before the House.