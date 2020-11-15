Uddhav Thackeray to stay CM for 5 years: Sanjay Raut

Amid BJP issuing fresh deadlines for the fall of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government especially after the Bihar elections, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut slammed its estranged ally saying that Uddhav Thackeray-led government has successfully completed one year in office and will smoothly complete the remaining four years.

‘’The Opposition (BJP) should stop desperate attempts to topple the MVA government in the state. There is no operation in site and it will not succeed in Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray will remain as Chief Minister for five years,’’ he said.

‘’Opposition tried their level best to carry out an operation to overthrow the MVA government. But there has not been a scratch. Opposition should now stop counting the days of the state government instead they should extend cooperation for the welfare of the state,’’ said Raut. He further stated that BJP should be prepared to work in Opposition for the next 25 years.

Further, Raut warned BJP to stop levelling baseless charges against Thackeray family saying that if Shiv Sena will dig out old cases, skeletons of BJP’s sins will be found. He led a scathing attack against BJP’s former MP Kirit Somaiya for targeting Thackeray family and making allegations against them. ‘’Nobody takes Somaiya seriously. Somaiya should remember that if he goes on levelling baseless charges, his party will lose faith in him,’’ he noted.

Raut said it has been Shiv Sena’s consistent view that there should not be caste-based reservations in the country. He further noted that the reservation should be purely on economic criteria. “Caste system should end but who will do that?’’ he asked.

He also claimed no one is secular and those who call themselves secular are the biggest fanatic in the country. The word secularism is misused.

‘’The word 'secular' has led to a Hindu-Muslim divide in the country. There is a tendency that you are more secular just because you insult Hindus. This is wrong, "said Raut.

"Muslims are citizens of this country. But some political parties are politicising their votes. Therefore, the loss is borne by the country itself. They also suffered losses. The parties want them to stay in the dark forever and follow them. Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray had said that the country will move forward when the politics of votes stops. The politics of votes should not continue in this country,” he said.