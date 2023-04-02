 Uddhav Thackeray addresses massive MVA rally in Sambhaji Nagar: 'BJP trying to steal my father'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiUddhav Thackeray addresses massive MVA rally in Sambhaji Nagar: 'BJP trying to steal my father'

Uddhav Thackeray addresses massive MVA rally in Sambhaji Nagar: 'BJP trying to steal my father'

Opposition leaders are being harassed, raided and arrested

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
article-image

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, speaking at a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Sunday, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that it is trying to steal his identity associated with his father Bal Thackeray and asserted that the BJP won't survive after the elections. 

“BJP is trying to steal my father. If they have guts they should come to Maharashtra with Narendra Modi & I will come with my father’s name. BJP won’t survive after the voting,” said Thackeray.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha and Central agencies' action against Opposition party leaders, Uddhav said, “If something is said to PM Modi, then OBC is insulted. PM said that efforts are being made to malign his image, then what about our image? Opposition leaders are being harassed, raided and arrested. BJP took corrupt people from opposition parties to their party.”

Read Also
Maharashtra: Tanaji Sawant says 150 meetings were held between Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde to...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Mumbra bypass road to shut for repairs; check alternative routes

Thane: Mumbra bypass road to shut for repairs; check alternative routes

Mumbai: Eighth bookie arrested for betting on Pakistan vs England T20 match

Mumbai: Eighth bookie arrested for betting on Pakistan vs England T20 match

Mumbai: Diamonds worth ₹1.18 crore stolen with sleight of hand; two held

Mumbai: Diamonds worth ₹1.18 crore stolen with sleight of hand; two held

Mumbai: Frustrated over court trials, man throws slipper at judge

Mumbai: Frustrated over court trials, man throws slipper at judge

Mumbai: Airport customs seize gold worth ₹5 crore, flyer from Dubai and lounge staff held

Mumbai: Airport customs seize gold worth ₹5 crore, flyer from Dubai and lounge staff held