Maharashtra: Tanaji Sawant says 150 meetings were held between Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde to topple Uddhav govt

Tanaji Sawant, Maharashtra's health minister | File Photo

Tanaji Sawant, Maharashtra's health minister on Monday revealed that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had a crucial role in toppling Uddhav Thacekray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

He said nearly 150 meetings were held between Fadnavis and incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to topple the MVA government, stated reports.

The MVA government was led by an alliance between Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress. It collapsed in June 2022 after Sena leader, CM Shinde rebelled and then formed a new government with Fadnavis as his deputy.

BJP denies role in toppling of MVA govt

The saffron-party leaders, including Fadnavis, had earlier denied their role in the collapse of MVA government. They maintained that it was Shinde's revolt against Thackeray was an internal matter of their ideological cousin.

Tanaji Sawant was cited in the Indian Express report as saying that he decided to rebel because he was denied ministerial berth in Uddhav's cabinet. He said that he was sidelined after 2019 state assembly polls and not given ministerial berth as well. He said he had then decided to topple the government and worked slowly toward the ambition.

Sawant then said that he was given responsibility to pursue Marathwada, Western Maharashtra and Vidabha region MLAs of Shiv Sena to come out from government. He was speaking at a function in his home constituency.

Shiv Sena crisis

Shinde's rebellion has cost Uddhav dearly as the Election Commision of India allotted the party name 'Shiv Sena' and symbol 'Bow and Arrow' to Eknath Shinde faction on February 17.

The Thackeray family lost control of the party founded in 1966 by Uddhav's father Balasaheb Thackeray.

Uddhav had moved Supreme Court against ECI's order but the top court refused to stay the poll regulator's order.

The SC reportedly also refused to endorse Uddhav's request of restraining Shinde faction from taking over party office and bank account in Parliament and Maharashtra assembly.

Shiv Sena broke their long-standing alliance with BJP in 2019 and Uddhav joined hands with arch-rivals NCP and Congress to become chief minister.