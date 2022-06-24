Maharashtra political crisis: BJP has nothing to do with revolt in Shiv Sena, says state president Chandrakant Patil | PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to do with the ongoing political developments in the Shiv Sena and the state, said the state unit chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday. He was speaking in the wake of a rebellion staged by senior Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde and legislators challenging the leadership of CM Uddhav Thackeray.

He said that no one has submitted a proposal to the BJP to come to power. On the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis' Delhi visit, he downplayed it saying that Fadnavis keeps on travelling to the national capital for party meetings.

He said that as per the BJP's decision-making process, the state core committee discusses important issues and determines its role and makes recommendations to the central leadership. The party's central parliamentary board then makes the final decision.

On NCP president Sharad Pawar's comment that the BJP was behind Shinde led a rebellion.

"BJP will not try to overthrow the Mahavikas Aghadi government. However, I reiterate that the MVA government would collapse due to internal strife," said Patil.