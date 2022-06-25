Mahrashtra Political Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray says 'sainiks' still by his side

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | Twitter/CMO

In an online address to the Shiv Sena cadre on Friday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “the MLAs who left were never mine,” and that the original Shiv Sena is still by his side.

“I can't fulfill the dreams of those who rose to various positions in the party. Let them go,” Thackeray said, as he urged Shiv Sainiks not to be perturbed by the coup, but instead to start afresh to rebuild the Sena.

“I was under pressure from some MLAs to go with the BJP. How can I agree with that when accusations were made against my family and Matoshree. I will not sit with those who made dirty allegations. I am cool but not impotent nor am I weak,’’ he claimed.

The CM further said while he has no greed, he has not left his resolve to fight and weather the present crisis. In a reply to team Shinde's allegation of neglect towards them and of not giving enough time, Thackeray said Shinde was given two key ministries including urban development and public works (MSRDC), while his son Shrikant has been the party's MP from the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat.

Thackeray also targeted former minister Sanjay Rathod, who switched loyalty to team Shinde, saying that despite allegations by a TV star he was protected when Rathod was forest minister. He attacked Rathod, who claimed to be a strong loyal Shiv Sainik, for joining the rebel camp.

Thackeray, who has already offered to step down as CM and party president, claimed that the rebel camp's move not to accept his chief ministership was crude ambition. Thackeray strongly refuted team Shinde’s allegations with regard to non allocation of adequate funds to them and clarified that he had provided adequate funds.

“The Shiv Sena had witnessed rebellion in the past and thereafter the party came to power when I gave them key posts,’’ he noted. Thackeray said that the Sena has faced defeat many times, but it doesn't matter.

“Winning and losing depend on how you take it. After losing, the people support you to win. Loyalty matters the most. Those who will sink with me belong to my loyal army,” he added. Thackeray reiterated that the rebels should come and discuss their issues. “I will not stop anyone from crafting their path if they see future there,’’ he noted.

“If you think I am incapable of running the party organisation, remove my photo and forget that I am Balasaheb's son. You are able to take Shiv Sena forward. For Balasaheb, Shiv Sena is a dearer child than me,” he said.