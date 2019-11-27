Uddhav Thackeray remembers dad, thanks Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar

In his acceptance speech after he was unanimously elected as the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' nominee for Chief Minister, Thackeray said he was overwhelmed by the honour and would strive to live upto the expectations of all the supporting parties and the people of the state.

"This is an alliance of parties with divergent ideologies. This will give a new direction to the whole country. However, it should not be reduced to 'yours' or 'mine', but it should 'our' government.

More important, the common man of the state should feel is 'my government' always," he said to thunderous applause.

Spicing the speech with his brand of humour, Thackeray also extended an olive branch to former ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and said: "I will soon go to meet 'Mota Bhai' in New Delhi" (referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi).