Uddhav Thackeray will become Maharashtra's Chief Minister, announces Sharad Pawar on Friday, 22 November.

The Shiv Sena- NCP- Congress leaders held a joint meeting at Mumbai’s Nehru Centre to discuss the government formation in the state which is currently under President's rule.

"Tomorrow a press conference will be held by the three parties.Discussion are continuing. Tomorrow we will also decide when to approach the Governor," NCP chief Sharad Pawar said.

Top leaders of the Sena, the Congress and the NCP met here on Friday to give shape to new government to be led by the Uddhav Thackeray-headed party, nearly a month after assembly poll results were announced.

Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai, Sanjay Raut (all Shiv Sena), Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal, Avinash Pande, Balasaheb Thorat, Prithviraj Chavan (Congress), Praful Patel, Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar (NCP) took part in the meeting.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray also attended the deliberations at Nehru Centre in Central Mumbai.

The state has been facing a political crisis after the Sena broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the Assembly polls in alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly.

The NCP and the Congress, pre-poll allies, won 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

The combined tally of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress is way beyond the majority mark of 145.

The state is currently under President's rule.