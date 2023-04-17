Uddhav Thackeray on 11 deaths due to heat stroke at Maharashtra Bhushan Award: Event wasn't planned properly, who will probe this incident

Uddhav Thackeray speaking to media persons after visiting MGM hospital spoke to media persons | ANI

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the wee hours of Monday said that the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony held in Navi Mumbai's Khargar was not properly planned after 11 people died to due heatstroke during the event.

After meeting the patients who suffered from heatstroke in the event, Uddhav Thackeray spoke to the media and said, "We have met the people who are undergoing treatment. I interacted with four to five patients. Two of them were in critical condition. The event was not planned properly. Who will investigate this incident?"

Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya and Ajit Pawar visit MGM hospital

Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and NCP leader Ajit Pawar visited the MGM Kamothe Hospital to take stock of the situation after eleven patients died due to heatstroke in Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony Khargar.

Earlier in the aftermath of the incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared five lakh rupees for the deceased and further mentioned that the entire medical expenses will be borne by the state government for the Shri members undergoing treatment.

CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs

"During the Dr Appasaheb Dharmadhikari Maharashtra Bhushan awarding ceremony held at Kharghar today, some Shri members had to be shifted to the hospital due to heatstroke, unfortunately, 11 of them died while undergoing treatment, this is a very unexpected and painful incident and pay tribute to the deceased Shri members," tweeted Maharashtra C Shinde.

He added, "We share in the grief of their families. As soon as I got the information about this incident, I immediately rushed to the MGM Hospital in Kamothe and spoke to the doctors as well as members who are undergoing treatment. The administration has instructed that the families of the members who died in this unfortunate incident will be given five lakh rupees each and the entire medical expenses of the members undergoing treatment will be borne by the government."

Some people who suffered from heatstroke in the ceremony were also taken to Tata Hospital in Kharghar.