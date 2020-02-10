Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA govt to present its maiden budget on February 28 or March 6

The former Maharashtra finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar Devendra Fadnavis in February 2019 had presented an Rs 99,000 crore interim budget, prioritising the agriculture, irrigation and transport sectors. Of the total development plan of Rs 99,000 crore, the highest amount — Rs 38,054 crore was proposed for social and community services, followed by transportation, for which Rs 14,171.05 crore was proposed — for the modernisation of State Transport bus depots and other services.

Later in June 2019, in tune with Central Government’s maxim of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Government presented a ‘progressive’ interim budget for financial year 2019-20 and increasing it by 1,586 crore rupees over the last interim budget of 4,03,207 crores rupees.

State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar who presented the Budget in the legislative assembly, said the revenue expenditure is estimated to be 3,34,933 crore rupees and a deficit of 20,292 crore rupees. The budget mainly focussed on augmenting agriculture and allied sector.