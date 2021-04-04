Uddhav Thackeray dials Devendra Fadnavis and Raj Thackeray, seeks support for implementation of lockdown if needed

Meanwhile, film and television producers met Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday and offered full support for measures being taken to control the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Interacting with Hindi and Marathi film and TV producers online, Thackeray sought suggestions and cooperation, a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said.

On Saturday, the CM had interacted with drama producers, multiplex and single screen owners as well as gym owners to ascertain their views on the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Nitin Datar, president of Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India told PTI he had suggested that, if the government so wished, he could speak to single screen owners, whose properties are closed due to the pandemic and various other reasons, to see if they can be used as COVID care centres.

On Friday, while addressing the state through live webcast, Thackeray had said that a lockdown cannot be ruled out if the situation did not improve.

He said the state may face a shortage of healthcare facilities if the present surge in coronavirus cases continued. "If this situation continues, the prevailing health facilities would be inadequate," the chief minister warned.

The state government wanted to safeguard the economy and livelihood of the poor, but it also wanted to save lives, Thackeray added.

Maharashtra reported 49,447 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest since the pandemic outbreak.