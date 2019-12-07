UDDHAV BATS FOR NAME EXPANSION OF KOLHAPUR UNIVARSITY

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday requested Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to begin the legal process for name expansion of Kolhapur's Shivaji University.

A statement from the CM's office said the government wants the university to be known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj University. Koshyari is the chancellor of varsities in the state.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a revered king and honour must be maintained while using the name, Thackeray said, adding that Mumbai Airport and Central Railway's CST terminus, both named after the legendary warrior-king, had seen the addition of the word "maharaj" in their names.

Thackeray said his government wants to honour icons and religious entities by ensuring the entire name is mentioned in state schemes.

"Instead of Jyotiba Phule, it will be mandatory to address the social reformer as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, and Sambhaji as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj," Thackeray said.