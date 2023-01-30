Two women killed in car accident on Pune-Bangalore National Highway

Representative Image | Photo: Representative Image

Two women were killed in a car accident on the Pune Bangalore National Highway at around 5:00 am today.

The accident took place after the driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a wall of the Khambatki tunnel.

The family was going towards Pune from Gokarna in Karnataka.

(More details awaited)

