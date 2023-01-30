e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTwo women killed in car accident on Pune-Bangalore National Highway

Two women killed in car accident on Pune-Bangalore National Highway

The accident took place after the driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a wall of the Khambatki tunnel.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Photo: Representative Image
Two women were killed in a car accident on the Pune Bangalore National Highway at around 5:00 am today.

The family was going towards Pune from Gokarna in Karnataka.

The family was going towards Pune from Gokarna in Karnataka.

(More details awaited)

article-image

