Two-wheeler thief arrested in Amboli, 6 bikes recovered

Mumbai: D N Nagar police arrested a 19-year-old slum dweller for stealing over six motorcycles in Mumbai’s suburbs and recovered six two-wheelers. The accused, who has petty thefts registered against him with several police stations, was arrested after police acted on a tip-off.

According to police, they received a tip-off from the informers of a motorcycle thief being spotted in Amboli, at Andheri (W). Acting on this information, a team from D N Nagar Police Station laid a trap near Fun Republic cinema and arrested Kuldeep Vijay Sharma, 19.

During his interrogation, Sharma confessed to stealing many motorcycles from Andheri west area. Police recovered six motorcycles from Sharma, that were reported stolen from D N Nagar, Oshiwara and Versova areas.

Meanwhile, police are yet to recover a motorcycle that Sharma stole from the jurisdiction of Andheri Police Station. A senior official said, Sharma had a knack for stealing only Bajaj Pulsar bikes and stole quite a few motorcycles of this brand and model.