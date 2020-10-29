Two storey building collapses in Dombivli; residents have a narrow escape

"One of the residents alerted the rest of the residents, which saved the lives of around 15 people who vacated the two storey structure immediately. Hence, no casualty or injury was reported in this incident, which was reported at around 4:00 am on Thursday," informed a police official.



"The building is named as Meena-Vithu and located at Kopargaon in Dombivli. The building was around 42 years old," added a civic official.

Following the incident, the concerned civic officials from KDMC have reached the spot and inspected the remainder of the dilapidated building, which was in a dangerous condition.