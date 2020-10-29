Two storey building collapses in Dombivli; residents have a narrow escape

Around 15 people had narrow escape after a part of two storey building collapsed in Dombivli's Kopargaon in the wee hours of Thursday.
According to an official from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), one of the residents of the building who was awake and watching television till late into the night, alerted other people. He had discovered that a small part of the building had collapsed, after hearing the sound.
"One of the residents alerted the rest of the residents, which saved the lives of around 15 people who vacated the two storey structure immediately. Hence, no casualty or injury was reported in this incident, which was reported at around 4:00 am on Thursday," informed a police official.
"The building is named as Meena-Vithu and located at Kopargaon in Dombivli. The building was around 42 years old," added a civic official.
Following the incident, the concerned civic officials from KDMC have reached the spot and inspected the remainder of the dilapidated building, which was in a dangerous condition.
