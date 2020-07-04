Two more cops succumb to COVID, Mumbai Police death toll reaches 42

The total number of police personnel who have succumbed to COVID-19 has touched 42 on Friday after two more police personnel died due to the deadly virus. An Assistant Police Inspector (API) Bhaginath Adhav (52) died on Friday afternoon while the test report of a 48-year-old police constable who died on June 29, showed that he too was positive.

API Adhav an ex Army man was attached to the Samata Nagar police station succumbed to the deadly virus around 4.30 pm on Friday. According to the police officials, he was on leave since June 23 and was admitted to Oscar hospital in Charkop on June 26 after a feeling of uneasiness, he later tested positive for COVID-19. Adhav a resident of police quarters in Kandivali was a heart patient and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Mangesh Kamble a constable attached to Anti Narcotics Cell died on June 29. Kamble a resident of Worli was taken to KEM hospital after feeling uneasiness however he died within 10 minutes of admission. Since Kamble was not showing any symptoms of COVID-19 no testes were carried out. However Kamble's swabs we're taken during the autopsy, the result which came in Friday suggested that Kamble was positive for COVID-19, meanwhile his wife has also tested positive for COVID19.