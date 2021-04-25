Two men watch IPL match at Wankhede during lockdown, held

The Marine Drive Police recently arrested two persons for allegedly watching an Indian Premier League (IPL) match played at Wankhede stadium. Amidst the pandemic, no spectators are allowed at the stadium venues. However, the two managed to sneak in into another stadium and were watching the match, unfortunately for them, the police caught them watching leading to their arrest.

As the second wave of coronavirus hit the state hard, a state wide 'strict lockdown' is in place, there is already a ban on gathering, and matches are being played without any spectators since the beginning of the pandemic.

On April 18, match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings was played at the Wankhede stadium, as per the restriction there were no spectators. Just before the match could end, the police personnel deployed their realised someone is watching the match from the hockey stadium which is located besides Wankhede. The two were then taken into custody and taken to the Marine Drive police station. When asked the two identified as Sachin Patil, 45 and Vicky Naik, 39 confessed that they had come to watch the live action and the hockey ground's security guard gave them entry, they said.

After their confession, both were arrested under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections disobeying public servant's order (188), negligent act likely to spread Infection disease dangerous to life (269), they were later released on bail, said police.