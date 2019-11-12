TumSENAhoPayega trends on Twitter mocking Shiv Sena's desperate attempts at having CM post

Amid the constant back and forth, and the joke that the government formation process has become in Maharashtra, Netizens trend #tumSENAhoPayega on Twitter mocking the Siv Sena and its yet failed attempts at having a Sena Chief Minister.
After a series of potential tie-ups and a lot of name-callings, the Maharashtra government is still to be formed. The majority alliance, BJP-Shiv Sena split ways after teh BJP refused to act on its 50:50 formula that was agreed upon by both parties pre-elections. Since then, the voters have witnessed a major fallout between the two and several attempts by the Sena to have their Chief Minister.
The party has since been in talks with the Congress and NCP but after a heavy day of political developments that hinted towards a non-BJP government, the hopes and desires of Sena seem to be turned into nothing again.
As Maharashtra watches the continuous, tiring and laughable turn of events for Shiv Sena desperately trying to have its name in Maharashtra politics, Twitterati trend #TumSENAhoPayega with memes and jokes.
