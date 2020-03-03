Turbhe-Kharghar tunnel project: MSRDC to borrow over Rs 600 crore

The project cost will be recovered by charging the toll.

Interestingly, on the new road no heavy vehicles will be allowed to ply. The official informed, "The road going towards Kharghar will land near central park from where the National Highway (NH)4 is just two kilometres at a distance.

However, the route will not be connected to NH4 as CIDCO is of the view that the local people will be using this road due to shorter distance and if at all heavy vehicles are allowed it will create traffic snarls.

However, tunnel length is of 9 metres and trucks, containers and other heavy vehicles can pass if in future the road is proposed to be connected with the NH4."

CIDCO with this new connectivity wants to develop the Central Park at Kharghar from tourism point. Besides this, the layout opposite central park it wish to develop as a corporate park. Therefore, more vehicles are expected to use the route in future, said the official.

The proposed six lane 5.4 km of Kharghar-Turbe highway will consist 3.5km of elevated road and 2.5 km of tunnel. Once ready the new highway will be used by commuters who are currently using Thane-Belapur and Sion-Panvel highway. The route will also connect Vashi-Kharghar, Taloja Node of CIDCO.