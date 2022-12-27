Tunisha Sharma’s death a matter of ‘love jihad’: Girish Mahajan

BJP MLA Girish Mahajan | Twitter/@girishdmahajan

Nashik: Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan has alleged that the death of television actor Tunisha Sharma is a matter of “love jihad” and that the state is planning to bring a strict law to curb such incidents.

Mr Mahajan’s comments came on Sunday when the police arrested Ms Sharma’s co-actor Sheezan Khan on the charge of abetting her suicide. Ms Sharma, 21, who was acting in ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on Saturday.

“We are seeing that such cases are increasing day by day. We are mulling to bring a strict law against it,” Mr Mahajan said on Sunday. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had last week said the government would study laws on ‘love jihad’ framed by other states and take an appropriate decision.