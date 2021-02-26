'Trying to erase Sardar Patel's name...': Shiv Sena slams BJP for renaming Motera stadium after PM Modi

Amid allegations from several Congress leaders that the renaming of the Motera stadium was an insult to freedom fighter and the country's first Home Minister Vallabhbhai Patel, Shiv Sena has slammed the BJPover the issue.

Sena said that it has now become evident as to who is trying to erase Sardar Patel's name. The Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera near Ahmedabad was on Wednesday renamed as the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The article also took an indirect jibe at PM Modi and BJP for using Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's name for the upcoming assembly election in West Bengal.

In an editorial written in its mouthpiece Saamana, Sena said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's importance in new politics has come to an end, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will also cease to be important tomorrow.

"In Maharashtra, the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was also used in similar fashion in the last elections," added the editorial.