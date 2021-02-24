Blunder or well-deserved honour? Twitter debates renaming of Motera stadium after Narendra Modi

As President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Motera, the reaction has been varied to say the least. While some wondered if this was a well-deserved honour, others used rather uncharitable terms to criticise the Prime Minister.

"Maybe they just realised the stadium was named for a Home Minister who had banned their parent organisation! Or maybe this is advance booking to ensure the next visiting Head of State is hosted here, like Trump? Or is this the beginning of a legacy-creation-thru-labelling spree?" wondered Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Fellow party leader Gaurav Pandhi was far more critical. In a series of posts, he hit out at the Prime Minister, opining that this must be the first time that public property had been renamed after a living person.