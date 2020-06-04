Cyclone Nisarga aftermath: At least 59 trees uprooted in various parts of Mumbai; no injuries reported

Even as Cyclone Nisarga did not lead to as much damage as Cyclone Amphan did in West Bengal and Odisha, it did leave a trail of devastation in the form of tree falls. According to BMC's official data total 59 trees fell and got uprooted across the city till Wednesday afternoon; however, no one sustained an injury in these incidents informed Mumbai fire brigade officials.

The trees of Mumbai bore the brunt of the Cyclone Nisarga which brushed past the coastline making landfall near Alibaug and barely 95 km from Mumbai. According to BMC data, 25 trees in the city and 34 trees outside fell in just 24 hours. Meanwhile Mumbai Fire brigade and BMC disaster control unit received as many as 39 calls reporting short circuit on Wednesday.

"We deployed dedicated staff in each of the 24 administrative wards in the city to remove the tree branches from the road and to ensure that it should not create hurdle in the movement of emergency vehicles," said senior BMC official.

BMC officials stated that between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning they shifted around 25000 slum dwellers living at seashore and landslide-prone areas across the city to safer places. All of these people were evacuated from the risk areas and taken to different BMC schools and other premises in the vicinity. besides this around 30,000 more people shifted themselves to their relative's places or to the BMC provided temporary shelter on their own.

Meanwhile, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal visited the BMC disaster control room and met the officials monitoring the feed from5000 CCTV cameras installed across the city. Following this, Chahal also visited the seashore areas at Worli and Mahim and a few of the pumping stations in the City. He also took feedback from his team about the safety measures taken.