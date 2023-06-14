Tree Branches Disrupt Local Train Service at Asangaon Station, Mumbai Division | FPJ

At Asangaon railway station in Central Railways' Mumbai division, a local train was delayed for around 15 minutes due to fallen tree branches that had landed on the train's pantograph. The incident took place at approximately 4:20 pm on Wednesday.

"Due to this incident, a local train heading towards CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) had to wait until the tree branches were cleared from both the train and the tracks. The removal process took approximately 15 minutes," stated an official.

Read Also Central Railway Generates Revenue Of ₹45.29 Cr Through Disposal Of Scrap Materials

Branches come in contact with pantograph of train

According to Central Railway (CR) officials, the fallen branches came into contact with the pantograph of the affected train, causing sparks. Although the situation was swiftly brought under control, the sparks resulted in a temporary disruption. However, officials assured that no significant damage or injuries were reported.

Despite the delay caused by the fallen branches and ensuing sparks, other trains operating on the routes remained unaffected and continued their services without any interruption.

After the branches were removed and the track's safety was ensured, the local train departed for CSMT at approximately 4:35 pm.