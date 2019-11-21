Travel goals: This auto-rickshaw has equipped his vehicle with a washbasin, charging points, and a desktop monitor!

Mumbai: To provide a unique and comfortable ride to passengers, an auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai is the talk of the town as he has equipped his vehicle with most of the basic facilities one can think of.

The auto is decked up with facilities ranging from a washbasin, mobile phone charging points, plants and a desktop monitor.

The auto-rickshaw driver, Satyawan Gite, also does not charge senior citizens for rides up to one kilometre. Behind the vehicle, there are catchy captions such as -- 'Mumbai's first home system autorickshaw', 'The complete family entertainment' and 'Mumbai's favourite autorickshaw'.

"You can charge your phone in my auto. There is purified drinking water and there is a washbasin. I also don't charge senior citizens for rides up to one kilometre. The reason I did this is that I wanted to provide better services to passengers," he told ANI.