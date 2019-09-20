Traffic snarl as truck overturns near Powai

Mumbai: A container truck overturned on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) on Thursday morning, around 8.45am, near IIT Market in Powai.

The overturned container truck lay stationary on the busy JVLR on Thursday morning office-rush hour, which led to a massive traffic congestion to the office goers.

According to police sources, traffic congestion was reported on the stretch towards Powai on Thursday after a container truck overturned on JVLR, near IIT Powai Market.

Soon after the accident was reported, traffic police personnel were deployed at the spot. However, before the traffic police could swing into action, the vehicular movement was badly hit.

A traffic policemen said, the traffic towards Andheri was moving in one lane and traffic was moving slowly. A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) spokesperson said on Thursday morning,"Delays in bus routes going towards Powai, Andheri, Saki naka, SEEPZ are expected, so the commuters should plan accordingly."

Interestingly, the container truck overturned under a foot over-bridge (FOB), which made it difficult to move the vehicle. The traffic was cleared after over an hour, when a crane was brought to the spot to remove the container truck.

Amid traffic woes, Twitter users took it to social media to express their angst of the authorities. A Twitter user, Ashima Agarwal tweeted, "Extremely heavy traffic on road connecting SEEPZ to JVLR.

This is majorly due to potholes on the way. Daily commute story." Another user, Vinit Parmar said,"What is wrong with you guys! @mybmc Do you even realize how pathetic this stretch between SEEPZ to L&T bridge on JVLR has become!? Literally takes 30 odd mins to get across this stretch which should be covered easily in 5 mins!"