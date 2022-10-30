Traffic jam leaves Puneites irked; many share of being stuck for hours | FPJ

Pune: Traffic woes in and around the city have caused much panic among the Puneites who took to Twitter to tweet their grievances of being stuck for many hours on Sunday.

Not only this, but many even shared their experiences of being stuck for hours on the highways trying to find their way back to the city.

One such, a resident of Kondhwa, Anand Joshi, general manager with an FMCG distribution house told FPJ, “I am still stuck in the traffic jam. I have been stuck since the afternoon after I took an MSRTC bus to return to Pune from Karad. The traffic is huge and we could hardly move.” Joshi has been stuck in the jam since 2.30 pm and claimed that usually it takes around four hours to reach Pune from Karad but he is still stuck and is yet to reach his home. “I am still at Khedshivapur Tollnaka,” he said.

Traffic on highways

Some of the areas around Pune that experienced major jams include Satara Pune highway, E-way, Khambatki ghat, Katraj etc which again is causing further rush in the city. When checked with the DCP traffic (Pune), Rahul Shrirame, he said, “It’s the highways that are majorly blocked. The city is being managed by our traffic officials who are being deployed in a huge numbers.”

Of the many reasons why the city is experiencing a heavy jam on a Sunday, Shrirame said, “Firstly, many are returning back to Pune after their Diwali vacations as many would be joining their work from Monday onwards. Secondly, the road conditions today are not favourable which is another reason why many are stuck in a traffic jams. For the latter, we have shared and suggested some recommendations with the city municipal corporation to take notice on an urgent basis so that Pune’s traffic can be smoothened out. We have even identified 114 potholes that need urgent attention and are causing major hurdles. All the potholes need immediate repair work by the PMC.”

Third major reason Shrirame shared, "The increase in the number of vehicles in the city this time of the year. Roads are jam-packed because vehicles have increased. We need to give this issue urgent attention again like others; which too will be looked into soon.”