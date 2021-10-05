'Totally arbitrary and unjustified': Pune citizens criticize decision to shut down airport ahead of festive season

The sudden announcement that the Pune airport will remain shut from October 16 to 30 has invited critcism by the citizens of the city. Netizens are taking to social media to show out out their anger and pleading with public representatives to intervene into the matter to reconsider the decision.

Many have been blaming the airport administration for the sudden and untimely announcement. While many have been enquiring about the flight tickets that have been already booked by them during the given period.

The Pune airport on Tuesday announced that it will remain closed for 14 days from October 16 to October 30. The notice comes as the Air Force has decided to undertake runway resurfacing work. This means no flight will be able to take off or land at the airport during this period. The airlines will have to cancel all scheduled operations, officials at the airport said.

Here's how the netizens have reacted:

#Pune Can't think of any 7+ million city in the world...a city that is a top global mfg and IT destination...a city with tens of billions of dollars of export...a city that is top global vaccine producer - HAVING no proper civilian airport.



cc @CMOMaharashtra @narendramodi — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) October 5, 2021

Total shutdown of Pune airport from 15th to 30th October by @IAF_MCC giving just a ten day notice is totally arbitrary and unjustified especially this during the festive season and with #COVID19 subsiding. @AAI_Official @MoCA_GoI @PMOIndia @JM_Scindia #PuneAirportClosure — SIDAARRTH SHINDE (@sidaarrthshinde) October 5, 2021

Pune airport will be closed for all operations for 15 days from Oct 16, 2021

Closure was postponed from April to Oct

Comes at a time when

1. We are very close to festival season - impacting airlines and passengers

2. Vaccination is in full swing#Pune https://t.co/EzpRv6o4b2 — Ameya Joshi (@khabri_lal) October 5, 2021

Pune airport shut down on dussehra wknd great 👍😭🔪 — Anna (@whosanna__) October 5, 2021

And @aaipunairport chooses Diwali vacation time for closure of Pune Airport. People have booked flights so many months in advance. How can this even be allowed? Just finding ways to give pain to middle class. Please intervene @MPGirishBapat @JM_Scindia https://t.co/tx1Dq9xMLZ — Sanjay Koul 𑆱𑆁𑆘𑆪 𑆑𑆿𑆬 (@sanjkoul) October 5, 2021

It is now high time that everyone becomes serious on an alternate International Airport for #Pune . Pune has already lost lot of opportunities due to lack of a world class International airport. @CMOMaharashtra @AjitPawarSpeaks @supriya_sule @PawarSpeakshttps://t.co/Ly7EQFM338 — Ketan K (@Ketan0512) October 5, 2021

@MORTHIndia please help Pune airport to build air strip of 3kms, they planning shutdown of 15 days for 3 kms..

We know, you are currently doing roads construction at around 28 kilometers per day!!! — 86'fourteen (@satya_3d) October 5, 2021

This is totally uncalled for without any prior notice in festive season.People who have booked their tickets will have to face lot of trouble.Even vaccine deliveries are made from @aaipunairport.@JM_Scindia pls intervene into this #Pune #Airport @CMOMaharashtra @AjitPawarSpeaks https://t.co/yc3s5Lai2o — Prathmesh Patil (@Pratham_0903) October 5, 2021

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 09:42 PM IST