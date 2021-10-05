e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 09:42 PM IST

'Totally arbitrary and unjustified': Pune citizens criticize decision to shut down airport ahead of festive season

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter/@aaipunairport

The sudden announcement that the Pune airport will remain shut from October 16 to 30 has invited critcism by the citizens of the city. Netizens are taking to social media to show out out their anger and pleading with public representatives to intervene into the matter to reconsider the decision.

Many have been blaming the airport administration for the sudden and untimely announcement. While many have been enquiring about the flight tickets that have been already booked by them during the given period.

The Pune airport on Tuesday announced that it will remain closed for 14 days from October 16 to October 30. The notice comes as the Air Force has decided to undertake runway resurfacing work. This means no flight will be able to take off or land at the airport during this period. The airlines will have to cancel all scheduled operations, officials at the airport said.

Here's how the netizens have reacted:

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 09:42 PM IST
