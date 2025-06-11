 Torres Scam: MPID Court Allows EOW To Auction Assets, Offers Relief To 14,000 Duped Investors
The EOW had informed that it seized diamonds, jewels, moissanite stones during raids at Torres showrooms. It had approached the court, seeking nod to sell them and deposit money in a bank.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 05:53 AM IST
article-image
Torres Jewellery Ponzi Scam: | Photo Credits: FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: In a major relief to the investors duped in the Torres scam, the special MPID court has allowed the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to auction the properties of the accused and use the proceeds to settle claims of the investors. As per the chargesheet, around 14,000 investors lost Rs142 crore.

