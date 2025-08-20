Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered

File pic |

Relentless rains continued to lash Raigad district on Tuesday, swelling rivers, damaging homes, disrupting transport, and forcing mass evacuations.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, Raigad has so far received 3,148.60 mm of rainfall, well above the seasonal average of 1,896.40 mm. On August 19 alone, the district recorded 126.8 mm of rain.

Rivers Cross Warning and Danger Levels

Flood concerns escalated as the Savitri river crossed warning levels, while the Kundalika and Amba rivers breached danger marks. Nearly all dams are at capacity, with the Hetavane medium project at 97.34% and 24 of 28 minor dams filled to the brim.

Homes and Infrastructure Damaged

The heavy downpour has caused extensive destruction: 224 houses have collapsed partially or completely, along with 45 cattle sheds, six huts, and seven public properties. Several roads and water pipelines were also damaged, disrupting supply in villages like Narangi and Bhuvaneshwar.

Casualties Reported

Since August 16, three people have died in rain-related incidents. The latest was in Murud taluka, where a person died after a protective wall collapsed. The administration has sanctioned ₹4 lakh compensation for each bereaved family.

Mass Evacuations and Relief Efforts

“Large-scale evacuations have been undertaken in low-lying areas,” the administration said. In Panvel, 154 citizens from Patel Mohalla were shifted to a municipal school, while 148 people were relocated in Mangaon. Evacuations were also carried out in Roha, Tala and Poladpur. Relief camps have been set up with food, shelter, and medical aid.

Collector’s Assurance

District Collector Kishan Jawale assured that the administration is fully prepared. “All departments are on alert mode, and rescue operations will be carried out swiftly. Citizens are urged to step out only if necessary and follow safety advisories,” he said.

Transport Disruptions

Transport has been partially hit, with Varandha and Ambenali ghats closed during red and orange alerts. Heavy vehicles have been barred from the Kalambje bridge on the Mumbai–Goa highway, while the Ramraj old bridge has been shut due to overflow. However, most major roads and railway routes remain operational.

Schools Closed Amid Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Raigad district. Schools will remain closed on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.