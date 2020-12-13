Top 5 crimes that shocked Mumbaikars in 2020

Heinous acts of crime have baffled not just the citizens, but the judicial system as well. Some of them so brutal that they put humanity to shame. And, some filled with so many plot twists that one might think it’s a Bollywood movie becoming a reality. It’s a depressing fact, but there’s no dearth of real-life crimes.

From assault to murder to rape, tragic crime cases are jolting Mumbai at regular intervals. And, with the upsurge of media, criminal cases are getting highly sensationalised and hogging prime time on various news channels.

This year has been a mixed bag for crime fighters. According to a report published by the NGO Praja Foundation, the city saw a 13 percent rise in rape cases in the financial year 2019-20 as compared to the previous year's corresponding figures.

So, let’s revisit the top 5 crime cases in Mumbai:

Mumbai man stabs girlfriend, tries to kill self by bursting 'sutli' bomb in mouth

The Kurar police booked a 55-year-old man for stabbing his 57-year-old girlfriend several times with a chopper on November 15 and later trying to commit suicide by blasting a ‘sutli’ bomb inside his mouth. According to police, the man was seriously injured as the firecracker burst in his mouth. While the woman was out of danger. Reportedly, he had been simmering in anger for the past few months because he felt slighted.