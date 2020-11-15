Diwali rage? Man stabs girlfriend, tries to kill self by bursting 'sutli' bomb in mouth

Mumbai: In a bizarre incident, a 55-year-old man attempted suicide by bursting a 'sutli bomb' in his mouth after having stabbed his girlfriend several times with a chopper on Sunday. According to police, the man, Sanjay Chavhan, is reportedly serious as the firecracker burst in his mouth, severely injuring him. However, the woman is out of danger.

Reportedly, he had been simmering in anger for the past few months because he felt slighted.

According to the police, the woman, Harshaben Sawala, 57, a divorcee for the last 16 years, lived with her mother at Tanaji Nagar in Kurar village where Chavhan, who works as a driver, also lived. He had a wife and family who lived elsewhere.

The lockdown, the police said, brought undue stress as Harshaben refused to go out with him; she also objected to him coming over to her house.

On Sunday, around 7am, Chavhan came over to Sawla's house on the pretext of collecting his clothes and this led to an argument. Chavhan, who had come prepared, attacked her with a chopper, slashing her multiple times on the face and neck and then burst the firecracker in his mouth, seriously injuring himself.

Both were rushed to Cooper hospital in Andheri, where Chavhan's condition remains critical. "Following the incident, we have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of attempt to murder (307) and attempt to commit suicide (309), " said Babasaheb Salunkhe, senior inspector, Kurar police station.

The police have recovered the chopper from Sawala's house and are looking for Chavhan's family, who reportedly reside in Thane.