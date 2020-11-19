Mumbai crime watch: 3 Mulund waiters arrested for killing patron over tissue paper

The Navghar police has arrested three waiters of a dhaba in Mulund for allegedly killing a patron due to an argument that started over tissue papers. The patron identified as Navnath Pawne, 28, who was seriously injured in the assault, later died in the hospital.

The incident took place on November 9 when Pawne, an auto rickshaw driver from Mulund, went to Baba ka Dhaba near Mulund Toll Naka. According to the police, an argument broke out when he shouted at a waiter for not keeping tissue papers properly. The argument escalated further when two other waiters joined.

According to the police, the situation went out of control and the waiters started hitting Pawne. One waiter threw a tile at Pawne, which left him seriously injured. He was rushed to KEM Hospital; however, he could not survive and died on August 12.

The Post Mortem (PM) report suggested that Pawne had died of head injuries. Following the PM report, police invoked the murder charges to the initial FIR which was registered under the attempt to murder charges of the IPC.

The waiters identified as Firoz Khan, Ram Gupta and Dilip Bharti were soon arrested by the police.