Mumbai Crime Watch: Uncle held for raping a 17-year-old girl for over two months

The Bhoiwada police arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old relative for over two months. According to the police, the girl came to the city during the lockdown, however, when she returned to her hometown recently, it was revealed that she was sexually assaulted. When her parents took her in confidence, she revealed that it was her uncle who had allegedly sexually exploited her. Her uncle (name withheld to protect victim's identity) was arrested on Tuesday hours after the offence was registered.

According to the police, the girl, a resident of Dhule came to her aunt's place in Parel during the lockdown, the accused who is girl's uncle took advantage of it and would rape her whenever other members of family went out, claimed the girl. According to her statement to the police, between August and October, the accused exploited her multiple times.

Recently, after the girl returned to her home town, she complained of stomach ache and was taken for medical examination. During the test, it was revealed that she was sexually assaulted. Her parents then took her in confidence; it is when she narrated her ordeal.

The hospital authorities alerted the local police in Dhule which registered a zero FIR against the uncle and transferred to the Bhoiwada police station as the offence was committed in their jurisdiction.

The offence was registered on Tuesday under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with the relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act. While confirming the registration of offence senior inspector Vinod Kamble said, "Soon after the offence was registered we nabbed the accused and our investigation is underway".

The girl told the police that, her uncle told her that he had shot their video while sexually exploiting her for first time and threatened to circulate if she tell anyone. We are verifying her claims, said a police officer.