Mumbai: 55-year-old builder stabbed to death outside his bungalow in Juhu

Mumbai: A 55-year-old builder was stabbed to death by an unidentified person outside his bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu area early Monday morning, police said.

The victim, Abdul Munaf Sheikh, was the founder and chairman of Al-Sofi Group. As he came out of his car outside his home on Gulmohar Road in Juhu after offering namaz, the assailant slit his throat and stabbed him multiple times. Sheikh then tried to rush towards the gate of his house and collapsed, a police official said.