Tonsured Wadala man at pro-CAA rally day after visit from BJP leaders

Mumbai: The Wadala resident who was thrashed and tonsured by miscreants on Sunday, Hiramani Tiwari, was seen at the forefront of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally at Wadala on Wednesday. Thirty-year-old Tiwari, who had claimed not to have any politicial affiliations, was at a pro-CAA event days after having been allegedly tonsured by a group of Shiv Sena workers, for his derogatory comments against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook.

However, he told reporters he was at the rally, not to support any party but to support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), as a true patriot. “I am not here as a worker of any party but as an Indian. I support the CAA, it will accord rights to immigrants, which were long due,” said Tiwari.

His participation in the rally came a day after he was visited by Ashish Shelar and other BJP leaders on Tuesday. They visited him at his Antop Hill residence and demanded immediate police action against his assailants.

At least hundreds of BJP supporters thronged the streets on Wednesday in support of the CAA. This came a week after Mumbaikars gathered in large numbers at the August Kranti Maidan, to oppose the Act.

The rally took place in Wadala, with people from every community participating in the rally. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Mumbai BJP secretary Rajeshri Palane informed, the primary agenda of the rally was to spread awareness amongst people.

“There is serious speculation about the CAA. There have been violent protests countrywide only because of misinformation spread in the name of the Bill,” said Palane.

Palane also mentioned, party workers were compelled to hit the streets because there is rumour-mongering everywhere and this called for an immediate demonstration of the truth. She also asserted, Indian Muslims would not be deprived of their rights.

“The Muslims of our nation are being instigated against the government. The Act will not take away the right of any citizen. Rather, it will only strengthen the nation,” she added.