TMC's Thane Smart City Ltd to organise 'Sat Varsh ka Harsh' on occasion of 7th anniversary of Smart City Mission

Thane: The 7th anniversary of Smart City Mission is being celebrated on 25th June 2022 as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. On this occasion, Thane Smart City Ltd. under the concept of 'Sat Varsh Ka Harsh' has organised various programs informed Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi.

Sandeep Malvi informed, "Students from schools and colleges in Thane will be participating in the program 'Sat Varsha Ka Harsh'. On this occasion on 25th June, students will be introduced to 'intelligent transport system from 11 to 11.30 am, integrated command and control center from 12 to 12.30 pm, smart water meter project from 1 to 1.30 pm, multi modal transit hub from 11 to 11.30 am, Kopari waterfront from 11.30 to 12pm, underground parking arrangement in Gavdevi from 12 to 12.30 pm, Cantilever Glass Bridge at Masunda Lake from 12.30 pm to 1.00 pm and later tree planting at Kolshet Waterfront. Students will be shown information and demonstrations of the project. The purpose behind this is to introduce the students to the projects being implemented under Smart City."

The event will end at 3 pm at TMC's Narendra Ballal hall and at the event, Sandeep Malvi will address the gatherings.