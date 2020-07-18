TMC offers 2-10% rebates for property tax payers

Thane: In a major relief to taxpayers, the Thane Municipal Corporation on Thursday decided to waive 10 per cent of property tax for 2020-2021.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma and Mayor Naresh Mhaske have appealed to taxpayers to pay their dues for 2020-2021.Those paying their bills can avail a 2-10 per cent discount for the remainder of the half-yearly bill, said an official of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, taxpayers had hoped for deferred payments. However, the TMC has urged taxpayers to log in at www.thanecity.gov.in, find the tax amount due and pay it online.

Those paying their dues by September 15 will get a 10 per cent discount in the next half-yearly instalment.

Those paying up dues between September 16 and September 30 will get a corresponding 4 per cent waiver, while there is a 3 per cent waiver for those paying between October 1 and October 31 and a 2 per cent waiver for those paying between November 1 and November 30.

The scheme will benefit those poor, middle and upper class property owners who are unable to pay their taxes in the wake of the pandemic.